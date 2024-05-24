Pet of the Year fundraiser for library to install a children’s activity wall in West Orange Library

Is your dog the cat’s meow? Is your cat so dog gone cute? Perhaps you have another pet worthy of being Pet of the Year, like a rabbit or reptile?

If so, here’s your chance to enter the West Orange Library’s Dog/Cat/Pet of the Year fundraiser. The Friends of the Library are fundraising so they can install a children’s interactive activity wall in the West Orange Library, 10 Rooney Circle.

Three winners will be chosen, one for each category—Dog, Cat, Other. The winner will be decided by public voting. There will also be a Friends Favorite. Prizes include gift cards from local pet stores and having the prestigious title of the Best Dog/Cat/Pet of West Orange for 2024. Entries will be accepted until June 3.

The entry fee is $10 per pet. To register, visit: https://woplfriends.square.site/2024-best-pet-contest

Winners will be announced at the kickoff for the Summer Reading Program at the Library on June 18.

“The library is our only free indoor space for people of all ages to meet, work, learn, and play. It’s a true community center,” said Ivana Strahija, who is on the Board of Trustees of Friends of the West Orange Library. “To enhance this space, we are looking to support the library by providing the funding to build an interactive, sensory wall in the children’s section.”

The Friends are looking to raise $20,000 to build the wall that will be filled with hands-on educational, exploratory, and creative activities, Strahija said.

“The activity wall is just another thing to add valuable content to the West Orange Library since moving into its new location. The library has become an amazing hub for the kids. Storytimes have been sold out. Adding more content for the little ones is something that’s been a priority for Friends of the Library.”

With the new dog park opening, it sparked the idea for the Best Pet Fundraiser.

“It’s an easy thing for people to connect with,” said Strahija. “Everybody loves their dogs, cats, and of course other pets. By paying $10 to enter the pet into our contest, they can be a part of something amazing.”

While the contest is only open to residents of West Orange, anyone can vote.

“We’ll let the community decide,” said Strahija. “We’re gonna publish all the photos of animals in each category, let our residents vote.”

When it comes to pets, the Friends group isn’t looking for anything special for the contest. “Whatever they think best represents their pet,” said Strahija. “Goofy, best grooming … Our pets are the most beautiful beings alive to us. Whatever warms your heart. There are so many different things that people react to that makes them love and enjoy their pets.”

To learn more about the West Orange Public Library, visit: https://www.wopl.org/