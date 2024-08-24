Pioneering scholar named dean at Bloomfield College of M.S.U.

Montclair State University has announced the appointment of Theodorea Regina Berry as the new dean of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University effective Monday, Sept. 2. Following a national search, Berry will lead academic programs that align with the University’s strategic plan and advance teaching excellence and innovation, according to a press release from Montclair State.

“I am confident that Dr. Berry’s leadership will greatly benefit Bloomfield College of Montclair State University students, faculty and staff while advancing the mission and vision of Montclair and Bloomfield,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Junius J. Gonzales. “Her expertise in curriculum and instruction along with her extensive experience in higher education and outstanding scholarship, makes her the ideal leader to foster effective partnerships and support innovations while maintaining our institution’s commitment to high-quality education.”

Berry currently serves as vice provost and dean of the college of undergraduate studies at the University of Central Florida (UCF), where she also holds a faculty appointment as professor of curriculum studies in the Department of Learning Sciences and Educational Research in the College of Community Innovation and Education.

At UCF, Berry led initiatives resulting in the highest graduation rates for transfer studenmts and the second-highest rates for first-time students among all colleges for two consecutive years. She was instrumental in developing an undergraduate research certificate program along with three new academic majors and four new academic minors in the college, the release said.

Her prior roles include department chair of African American Studies at San Jose State University and of Curriculum and Instruction at the American College of Education. She also served as the associate dean of academic affairs and director of graduate recruitment and engagement in The Graduate School at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“I am excited to lead a college at a premier public university uniquely positioned to explore and excel through tradition, innovation and dedication,” said Berry. “I look forward to contributing to the University’s positive impact in communities – locally, regionally and nationally.”

Berry is also a pioneering scholar in critical race feminism within curriculum studies, with numerous journal articles and book chapters to her name. She has received multiple accolades, including the 2021 William H. Watkins Award from the Society of Professor of Education for her work in theoretical scholar-activism in education and the 2014 Critics Choice Award from the American Educational Studies Association for her work as co-editor and contributing author of The Evolving Significance of Race: Living, Learning, and Teaching, the release said.

Berry holds a doctor of education in curriculum and social inquiry, an education specialist degree in leadership in curriculum and teaching and a master of education in interdisciplinary studies in curriculum and instruction from National-Louis University. She earned her Bachelor of arts in communication from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.