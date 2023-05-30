Planners talk development in 3 towns

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Tri-Community Commercial and Residential Development Seminar was held May 16 at the Parkway Office Campus.

The sold-out seminar included municipal planning representatives of Irvington, East Orange and Orange and presentations on development in each municipality.

Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss as the host provided the welcome and each municipality offered a presentation on upcoming economic and residential developments in their community.

Among the projects discussed were the recently completed $55 million Essex and Crane by Vermella apartment building on Crane Street in Orange; the $20 million, 6-story, Summit apartment building on South Day Street in Orange; the $31 million apartment building on Freeman Street in Orange and the $16.5 million Legacy Apartments on Vose Avenue in Orange.