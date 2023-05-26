Plaque will explain the history, importance of ‘Felix’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township is planning a dedication ceremony for a memorial stone honoring the bravery and dedication of firefighters.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place this Memorial Day, May 29, at 8 a.m. at the Franklin firehouse, and the entire community is invited to attend, according to a press release from the township.

The stone will be installed directly in front of “Felix,” the stone fireman who has stood next to the Bloomfield firehouse on Franklin Street since 1932.

“This statue and memorial stone are a testament to the unwavering courage and selflessness displayed by our firefighters, and will stand as a lasting tribute to their dedication and the sacrifices they make to protect our community,” Councilman Rich Rockwell said.

“We hope this memorial stone will serve as a symbol of gratitude and respect for the bravery and dedication of our firefighters, who risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” Mayor Michael Venezia said.

“Felix” previously stood on the side of the Fireman’s Insurance Co. in Newark, but was removed in 1929 because he obstructed the views of some of the building’s residents. He was taken to a scrap yard where he remained until 1932 when a former councilman and volunteer Bloomfield firefighter, Frederick E. Gardner, purchased him for $25 and presented it to the town as a gift.

A few weeks ago, the Gardner family, with the support of Councilman Rich Rockwell and Bloomfield Fire Chief Lou Venezia, installed a memorial stone in front of Felix to explain his history as well as honor all past, present, and future Bloomfield firefighters.

