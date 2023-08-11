Poison Hemlock: A recurring concern in South Orange parks

A year ago, the first report about poison hemlock in South Orange parks came from a member of the environmental community.

It had been identified at the banks of the waterway in Meadowland Park and by the community garden.

While there had been no reports of adverse reactions from residents — or their pets — Candice Davenport, South Orange health officer, wants to get the word out that people should avoid contact with this plant, as it may cause a rash if you touch it. The plant can also be lethal if ingested by humans or animals.

When the Department of Public Works (DPW) was notified two weeks ago, they mowed down all of the known poison hemlock areas to help residents and their pets avoid contact. Unfortunately, the plant will grow back.

“We try to maintain our parks as clean as possible,” Davenport said. “We’ll continue to be on top of it.”

Anyone who sees this type of plant may mistake it for wild parsnip or a carrot top, but Davenport said: “Don’t touch it. Don’t eat it.”

She also advises residents to keep their dogs, or other domestic pets such as cats or bunnies, on a leash and on the paved trail.

“Make sure children are careful,” she said. “Play outdoors but share information like this with children. Show pictures and avoid. Try to avoid areas where things are blooming.”

Davenport also stressed that there could be a patch that wasn’t reported, that the DPW didn’t get to.

Poison-hemlock grows throughout the United States. It’s commonly called deadly hemlock, poison parsley, spotted hemlock, European hemlock, and California or Nebraska fern. It has white flowers that grow in small erect clusters. Each flower develops into a green, deeply ridged fruit that contains several seeds. After maturity, the fruit turns grayish brown.

The plant begins to grow in the spring and usually grows for two years, but in favorable locations it may be a perennial. Roots of poison-hemlock may easily be mistaken for wild parsnips. It grows along fence lines, in irrigation ditches, and in other moist, waste places.

It may be six to nine feet tall.

The hollow stem usually is marked with small purple spots. Leaves are delicate, like parsley, and it has a white taproot. Poison-hemlock is a biennial in the parsnip or wild carrot family and all parts of it —leaves, stem, fruit, and root — are poisonous.

Signs of poisoning from the plant include nervous trembling, depression, salivation, lack of coordination, dilation of the pupils, rapid weak pulse, respiratory paralysis, coma, death, convulsions, and occasional bloody feces and gastrointestinal irritation.

Davenport concluded, “Go outside, have fun, and enjoy. It’s summer. But there are plants we shouldn’t touch.”

If you think you, someone you know, or a pet came in contact with poison hemlock, call the NJ Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.