Police are investigating a robbery during Facebook Marketplace sale

WEST ORANGE — Police are looking for a man who showed a gun while robbing another person during what was supposed to be the sale of some sneakers.

Initial contact had been made on Facebook Marketplace where the sale was arranged and scheduled to take place on Sunday July 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Washington Street and Watchung Avenue. During the encounter, the alleged suspect stated to the seller that he had a gun and subsequently displayed what appeared to be a handgun on his waist, poilce said.

The suspect then grabbed the sneakers and fled down Watchung Avenue towards Columbia Street in West Orange while pointing the handgun back towards the victim, police said.

The suspect was later described to police as a male approximately 16 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged suspect or has additional information about this crime is asked to contact the West Orange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 973-325-4020 or by email at: cid@wopd.org.

To avoid occurrences such as this, police recommend that residents take advantage of the WOPD’s SAFE Exchange Zone inside the lobby of Police Headquarters at 60 Main St.

The zone is available for the safe exchange of legal items being sold between parties, especially for interactions with unknown individuals.

All transactions are videotaped and it is open to the public 24 hours a day with no appointment necessary.

For further information, contact the WOPD non-emergency number at 973- 325-4000. For emergencies or to report a crime in progress dial 9-1-1.