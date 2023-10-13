Police: Resident in Maplewood pepper sprayed by woman

MAPLEWOOD — A woman has been charged with assault for allegedly pepper spraying a Brown Street resident while claiming she was from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

On Sept. 30, police responded to a Brown Street residence on a report of an aggravated assault.

Officers spoke with the resident who reported that she received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P). A few minutes after the phone call, a woman verbally identifying herself as an agent from DCP&P was at the resident’s front door requesting to enter the residence, police said.

The resident refused to allow the female to enter as she failed to present any sort of identification nor had a police officer present.

The woman then sprayed the resident in the face with pepper spray and left the area in a white SUV. Maplewood FD/EMS responded, however, the resident refused medical attention.

After an investigation by the Youth Aid Bureau a suspect was identified and on Tuesday, police made an arrest.

At 10:28 a.m.. detectives arrested Widda Deneus, 24, of Orange, and charged her with aggravated assault, impersonating a government official, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.