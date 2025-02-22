Police unveil 3-year strategic plan

IRVINGTON — The Irvington Police Department has released its three year strategic plan for 2025-2027.

The plan begins by highlighting a reduction in crime over the last three years:

In 2024, from January to September, there were four murders, 18 reported rapes, 100 robberies, 64 assaults, 48 burglaries, 535 thefts, and 371 auto thefts reported. A total of 1,136 arrests were made.

In 2023, there were six murders, 21 reported rapes, 186 robberies, 76 assaults, 88 burglaries, 865 thefts, and 533 auto thefts. A total of 1,486 arrests were made.

In 2022, there were 10 murders, 20 reported rapes, 169 robberies, 112 assaults, 151 burglaries, 930 thefts, and 499 auto thefts. A total of 1,156 arrests were made.

The plan gives a breakdown of the department’s structure and manpower. There are three deputy chiefs, three captains, 13 lieutenants, 33 sergeants, 33 detectives and 87 patrolmen.

The department hired 3 new people in 2022, 29 in 2023 and 13 in 2024.

A call to Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers seeking comment on the plan was not returned.

The plan articulates the department’s core values, which includes respecting the Constitution, maintaining the highest standards of integrity and achieving excellence through innovation. The vision for the department includes increasing camaraderie among the community and the department through collaboration.

The department’s plan for training and development calls for developing a formal mentoring program, implementing a field officer training program, enhancing the supervisor academy for sergeants and implementing cross training for patrol officers to investigative assignments.

Recruitment, branding and succession planning goals include filling vacant positions, bolstering the department’s social media presence, attracting experienced police officers from other departments to make a lateral move, and expanding the Explorer and Cadet programs.

Plans to increase public safety include expanding date driven crime prevention programs, increasing traffic education and enforcement and reducing response times.

The plan calls for the department to increase operational excellence by leveraging technology to improve performance, acquiring taser guns, publicizing crimes, enhance customer service training for department personnel, and installing a high tech security systems to identify and prohibit contraband from entering Irvington police facilities.

Facilities upgrades in the plan include moving the Internal Affairs bureau and a portion of the evidence bureau to other locations. The plan calls for renovations to the cell block area, the 16th Avenue mini precinct, the Union Avenue Training bureau and department restrooms.

The department also plans to continue to enhance transparency and to expand partnerships with local organizations, including neighborhood organizations.

The plan has a summary which states each employee is responsible for moving the department forward.

“The Irvington Police Department’s Three Year Strategic Plan was developed in order to continue shaping our department’s future. As our strides in moving forward build more movement, the goals previously stated are solely to assist in easily serving the community. Each civilian personnel, patrol officer and ranking officer equally shares the responsibility in the implementation of this plan for its successful execution falls on the shoulders of all of us,” it states in summary.