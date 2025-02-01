Promoting the joy of running

Jessica Lituchy and Stephanie Shiau began the SOMA Fox Running Club (SFRC) in 2021 after another club they belonged to shut down during Covid.

“We wanted to create something new,” said Lituchy, who was living in Maplewood at the time and recently moved to East Hanover.

The name originated with some fox-themed wallpaper that was in Shiau’s home when she moved to Maplewood. The logo itself was created by Maplewood artist Shauna Cagan.

There is no clubhouse but they have three official club runs a week. Club members can also arrange unofficial runs. About 75 percent of the members live in Maplewood or South Orange but others come from Millburn and West Orange. “We had a guy join us from North Carolina who travels to West Orange for work,” said Lituchy.

What Lituchy feels makes SFRC unique is that their mission is to make running welcoming.

“It’s our club culture that is unusual and keeps everybody coming back,” said Lituchy. “The club culture is very inclusive. People help each other all the time. There are light-hearted people in the group. We like to wake up early and run together. We run around Essex County. We’re pretty community involved.”

The SFRC has more than 500 members of all abilities, from walkers to serious competitors. It is an active supporter of local charities. They were established in 2021 as a 501c3 non-profit organization serving South Orange, Maplewood and the surrounding towns. They are a member organization of Road Runners Club of America (RRCA).

They welcome runners ages 18 and up, all genders, and all backgrounds. They are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion through promoting a safe, welcoming, and respectful community.

The club is sponsoring a one-mile race on Feb. 1, in the hills near Maplecrest Park. It’s open to all comers—runners, walkers, young, old. In the past they’ve had kids as young as 2 participate. There will be prize money for those 14 and older.

Lituchy said they like to wear fox onesies when they host their own races. “It’s another level of funny and silly,” she said.

Running first became important to Lituchy when she was a teenager. “I realized I loved running,” she said.

She joined a local running club in 2018 and that’s where she met most of the members that are now on the board of SFRC.

“I’m not a fast runner,” Lituchy said. “I love the community of it. You can talk to people. You can meet people. Almost everyone can run.”

However, running does not come without challenges. Lituchy said traffic is the biggest challenge.

“Sharing the road with cars is my biggest thing. Safety is my biggest concern. My runners dress brightly. They don’t always see you,” she said.

Extremes of weather can be challenging, too.

“It’s an outdoor sport and you’re gonna contend with some elements,” said Lituchy. “Our club runs in any weather that’s not dangerous. We do not run in lightning. And we don’t run on ice.”

They also didn’t run when the Canadian fires affected the air quality for several days in 2023. “We’re not going to ask somebody to run if it’s detrimental to your health,” said Lituchy.

Running on uneven surfaces are also not safe as they put you at risk for tripping and/or falling. “Roads are safer, but you have to watch out for potholes and traffic,” said Lituchy.

People also sometimes push their bodies and can get injuries like plantar fasciitis.

As far as diet requirements, Lituchy said there isn’t any for running. “I think any kind of healthy eating,” she said. “You have to drink more liquid in the summertime. You have to drink more liquids when you sweat. We don’t advocate any diet but regular healthy food.”

To learn more about SOMA Fox Running Club, please visit: https://www.somafoxrunningclub.org/.