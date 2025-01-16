PROPONENT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION LAUNCHES EARLY PAY DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM

Nutley, NJ [December 19, 2024] — Proponent Federal Credit Union, a financial partner in Nutley for over 50 years, announces the launch of its Early Pay Direct Deposit Program. This new initiative allows Proponent members to access direct deposit funds up to two days earlier. It enhances the suite of benefits already offered with Proponent checking accounts and underscores Proponent’s commitment to member value.

The Early Pay Direct Deposit feature is available to all Proponent members utilizing direct deposit with their employer or other payor. Members with existing direct deposit arrangements with Proponent accounts will have Early Pay automatically activated. Eligible direct deposits will be released early without requiring additional steps. Members not yet enrolled in direct deposit with a Proponent account can sign up through their employer or by contacting Proponent at 973-798-4891 to obtain a simple form for direct deposit setup.

For information on membership eligibility, visit Proponent at https://profcu.org/membership-eligibility/ or call 973-798-4891. To explore Proponent’s latest financial offerings, visit profcu.org/offers.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

Proponent has been a trusted financial partner in Nutley for over five decades. As a member-owned, not-for-profit institution, Proponent offers competitive rates, personalized member experiences, and a strong community focus that sets it apart from traditional banks. Learn more at profcu.org.

Note: Early direct deposit eligibility may vary between pay periods and the timing of payors’ funding and is not guaranteed.