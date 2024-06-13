Proponent is moving to a new location in Nutley.

Know where to find Nutley’s Credit Union.

Proponent Federal Credit Union is excited about opening a new Member Center on July 1, 2024. This will include the move of the ATM, drive-thru, and ProSupport Center from Washington Ave. in Nutley to the following address.

433 Kingsland St.

Nutley, NJ 07110

Across the street from the ON3 Business Park

Here are some key dates to mark on your calendar.

Proponent ATM Removal – June 24th

The ATM at Washington Avenue will be removed on Monday, June 24th. The machine will be moved to Kingland Street and will be available in time for our opening on July 1st.

More convenient ATM locations

Proponent ATM and Loan Center

173 Bloomfield Ave

Nutley, NJ 07110

Click here to search surcharge-free Allpoint ATMs as close as the Target in Clifton Commons.

Proponent Drive-thru & ProSupport Center Move

Our Washington Ave. drive-thru will be closing at 3pm on June 28, 2024 to prepare for our move. This will be the last day of all services at Washington Ave.

On July 1st we will be opening on Kingsland Street for drive-thru & ATM transactions, support services, and personal consultations. Appointments will also be available.

Kingsland St. Drive-thru & Member Center Hours

Monday – Friday

9:00am – 5:00pm

Advocates are looking forward to welcoming new and existing members at our brand-new location! Grand Opening celebrations will be announced soon.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured NJ-based Credit Unions. We’ve been protecting and guiding our members’ financial health as an alternative to for-profit banks for over 50 years.

