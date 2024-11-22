Protest, counter protest at temple

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Police Department is investigating allegations related to a protest and counter protest that took place Wednesday, Nov. 13 outside a temple where a real estate firm was promoting the sale of disputed property in Israel.

The protest was sponsored by several organizations including West Orange for Humanity, American Muslims for Palestine N.J. Chapter, N.J. Anti-Zionist Minyan, Palestinian Assembly for Liberation-Awda N.Y./N.J., Party for Socialism and Liberation N.J., and Teaneck for Palestine.

Counterprotestors also turned out at the Congregation Ohr Torah at 270 Pleasant Valley Way, where the real estate firm was scheduled to have an event. Words were exchanged and a protester reported that he was assaulted by four individuals, including one who pepper-sprayed him and another who struck him in the head with a flashlight.

The protester was one of about 100 demonstrators protesting the event promoting the sale of real estate in a disputed area of Israel. Protesters held signs with messages including “‘End Theft of Palestinian Land,” “Stop the Sale of Stolen Land,” “Palestinians Have a Right To Return To Their Land,” and “This Jew Says NO! To Ethnic Cleansing!”

Counterprotesters yelled things including “Trump will deport you” and “Go back to your country” and called the protesters terrorists.

Joseph Fagan, public information officer for the township, said the protest was not broken up by police. The WOPD is investigating several allegations but was not releasing any more information at this time, he said.

The event was one of eight that have taken place in the New York and New Jersey area. My Israel Home seeks to find people interested in buying land in Israel, including in places like the planned Givat HaMatos settlement.

“Real estate companies like My Israel Home profit from stolen land sales and are a strategic part of the zionist entity’s settler colonial plans, encouraging zionist Jews to emigrate to a land many have never before set foot in while Palestinians ethnically cleansed in 1948 and their descendants are denied the right to return to their homeland.” said Tova of the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation-Awda NY/NJ.

My Israel Home did not respond to an email seeking comment. A phone number for the organization could not be found.