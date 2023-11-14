Put money aside during the holidays.

Deposit advice from Proponent, your local Credit Union.

Whether for decorating, shopping, or entertaining, it can be too easy for the holidays to take a toll on your finances. If you’re concerned about staying within budget, a Share Certificate may be a solution. Funds that are deposited in a Certificate Account will be untouchable for a fixed amount of time while earning dividends at a guaranteed rate and the choice of short or long terms. This way, you can keep your money safe from being spent and add to it at the same time.

Here are some questions to ask before choosing a Certificate.

What are the minimum/maximum balance requirements?

What will happen to the funds when the Certificate matures?

Is there a checking account or direct deposit required?

You may have seen Proponent referred to as Nutley’s Lender, however, we are a lot more. We offer Certificates for as little as $500, no maximum amount, and without the need to worry about the funds being transferred to a low-rate account at maturity.

For a limited time, Proponent is offering a cash bonus offer of up to $1,000 for New Money Share Certificate Accounts.* Call 800 457 8058 to learn more or view our rates.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

We are a not-for-profit and member owned, which means we do not have stockholders. This results in better rates, fewer fees, and more personalized service with tailored consultations for members.

*Bonus will be earned after the member maintains the New Money deposit balance for a 90-day “qualification period”. Once the qualification period has concluded, your membership account will receive the bonus within 30 days afterward. New money is money that is not currently on deposit at Proponent. Only one Savings Bonus per tax ID during the offer period. For tax purposes, the savings bonus will be reported on Form 1099. After the 90-day qualification period the membership must remain open, and in good standing, to obtain the cash bonus. Offer ends 12/31/2023. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice.