Rabbi helps with Holocaust Remembrance Day at St. Dominic

Rabbi Marc Katz, who leads the Temple Ner Tamid congregation in Bloomfield, recently spoke to students at Mount St. Dominic Academy on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Katz, a published author of two books on the Jewish faith, addressed critical topics, including antisemitism, stereotypes, and violence against Jewish people. He spoke about how, as a rabbi, he has witnessed numerous instances of discrimination and threats.

For example, he shared that his temple requires a higher level of police security than a Catholic church because synagogues are often targeted by antisemitic attacks. He told students that his temple was the target of a molotov cocktail in January of 2023, putting into perspective the reality of the violence associated with antisemitism.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day activities were organized by Nicole Perez-Cheddie’s Holocaust and Genocide class and included a slideshow about the Holocaust, World War II, and the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Following the slideshow, junior Dylan Graf introduced Katz, who also discussed the harmful nature of tropes, which, as defined by Merriam-Webster, are “a common or overused theme or device.”

He explained that these stereotypes perpetuate harmful attitudes and further divide society, pushing people away from equity and unity. He encouraged students, faculty, and staff to be aware of such narratives and emphasized the importance of avoiding them to foster a more inclusive and understanding community.

Reflecting on the presentation, senior Nicia Peepas praised her classmates for their dedication and hard work.

“I loved how the project came together,” Peepas said. “Hearing Rabbi Katz speak so passionately really hit home, increasing my understanding of the Holocaust’s lasting impact.”

Perez-Cheddie expressed her pride in her students’ work and acknowledged the challenges of organizing the presentation.

“We started work in the second week of December, and in total, it was a six-week process,” she said.