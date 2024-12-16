Receive A Free Nutley Goobalini Hat When You Meet With A Representative At A Proponent Member Center

Nutley, NJ — Nutley residents, workers, or worshippers who make an appointment to explore financial services at one of Proponent Federal Credit Union’s Nutley Member Centers in December will receive a free Goobalini (Goo-paa-leen-ee) winter hat. These signature Goobalini hats are knitted in Nutley High School’s signature maroon color and feature oversized “NUT” lettering. They’re perfect for showing local pride and staying warm this winter.

A Goobalini is a snug, slouchy knit stocking cap that perches just above the ears. The term Goobalini comes from Italian American slang and is believed to have originated right here in Nutley. Known elsewhere as a woolly hat, ski cap, or watch cap, in Nutley it’s always been a Goobalini.

To claim your free Goobalini, schedule an appointment to discuss Proponent’s financial services, which include savings accounts, credit cards, and loans. Proponent serves members who live, work, or worship in Nutley. It’s easy to become a member through work or Friends of the Nutley Public Library.

“Nutley is home to Proponent and to the Goobalini,” said Debi Van Dorn, President of Proponent Federal Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to offer this little piece of local tradition alongside expert financial services that empower our members to achieve financial fitness.”

Call us at 973-798-4891 to find out how to become a Member of Proponent. For more information about Proponent’s latest financial offers visit profcu.org/offers.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

Proponent has been a trusted financial partner in Nutley for more than five decades. As a member-owned, not-for-profit institution, Proponent offers excellent rates, personalized member experiences, and a community focus that sets it apart from traditional banks. Learn more at profcu.org