Recreation Dept. holds laser tag tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — About 50 people gathered in O’Connor Park for its first laser tag event hosted by The West Orange Recreation Department timed to coincide with spring break in township schools.

“We decided to host this event due to spring break,” said Edwin Johnson, assistant director of the West Orange recreation department. “It was a positive event to hold to get kids active and involved in the community.”

The April 11 event was split into two separate tournaments, one for children under the age of 11 years old and the other tournament for those over the age of 12. The junior laser tag tournament was open play, with no teams required and five-minute rounds with 10 players per round.

The other tournament was called a “Rival High Impact Battle,” the first tournament was open play with five-minute rounds between noon and 1 p.m. Between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., there were team tournaments composed of six-member teams with 5-minute rounds as well. The remaining time of the event went back to open-play with 5-minute rounds.

“Every time that schools are closed, we look to host events like this to get children active and enjoying themselves,” Edwin told the Chronicle.

During the open play rounds, there were also team tournaments held between school clubs, businesses, friends, family and Township Departments.

“We hold events for seniors and adults in West Orange as well,” Edwin said. “On April 28, we have a ‘Paint by the Pond’ event for grades one through five, but we host events for adults and seniors in West Orange as well.”

According to the Recreation Department, they are looking to host this event again next year due to the overall success of this initial event.