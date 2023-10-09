Redesign aims to energize Main St.

ORANGE — Nearly 100 Orange residents gathered at Sandwiches Unlimited to view design concepts and learn about the Main Street Redesign Project.

The project that promises to make the area safer for pedestrians, more aesthetically pleasing and easier to get around both in cars and via mass transit is moving towards the final development stages with construction slated to begin next spring.

Areas of concern heading into the project included:

1. Sidewalks with a lack of transit amenities, lack of shade, poor conditions and brick pavers in poor condition.

2. Roadway and parking issues with wide travel lanes, faded striping, curbs and roadways in poor condition.

3. Crossings and intersections that included outdated traffic signals and low-visibility crosswalks.

Lexi Smaldone, urban designer and project manager, and James Ribaudo of Arterial, guided attendees as they viewed panels about the project, including the streetscape design concept, existing conditions and a furniture palette option.

David Lustberg, CEO of Arterial, explained at the Sept. 28 gathering at Sandwiches Unlimited that the finished project would be better and safer for pedestrians, improving overall pedestrian experience. There will be new sidewalks. Traffic signals will be improved. And they will improve mass transit with proper shelters at bus stops. The idea, according to Lustberg, is “a lot of re-development” which would help with economic vitality.

In March, the City and Arterial kicked off the conceptual design and planning for the Main Street corridor.

In April, there were stakeholder meetings.

In May, the traffic engineer collected traffic data and began analysis.

And the concept development began in June. In November and December, full construction documents will be developed, with the goal of construction to begin late spring of 2024.

Marty Mayes, director of the City of Orange Township Department of Public Works, said this is the second attempt to revitalize Main Street but this new design is better done and simpler.

Attendees were given questionnaires that asked for community feedback where they could explain their concerns with the existing conditions of Main Street and if they felt the streetscape concept design is appropriate for Main Street.

“I want to see restaurants, a card store, a bookstore, a real jewelry store — not a pawn shop,” said Town Historian Karen Wells, who added that she felt there was nothing she wanted to buy in Orange.

“I don’t spend a dime in Orange,” she said. Wells also believes that Orange, as it is now, is affecting her property value. “We don’t even have a supermarket,” she expressed. However, Wells referred to the panels as “the best display I’ve seen so far.”

Paulina Bryan has lived in Orange, on and off, for more than 55 years — moving out and moving back. Her major complaint is that there is never enough parking.

“Some of the concepts are nice,” Bryan said.

“I think it’s great, an upgrade that’s going to advance the town,” said Christopher Hartwyk, city business administrator. “It should increase the number of people that come to the town and shop in the town. A more attractive environment will help create Orange’s identity, a “new” Orange. The public’s input is important. This is a great event for that.”

Tony Johnson and Jody Leight have lived in Orange for 21 years.

“I’d like to see a greater variety in retail, more trees, places to eat and gather, historic buildings maintained and preserved and traffic laws enforced,” Leight said.

When Leight wants fresh groceries, she travels to Union Square’s Farmer’s Market in Manhattan.

Johnson agreed that he’d like to see improved retail and also better signage on the streets, and a variety in clothing stores.

Dana Godette has been living in Orange for almost 10 years. What she’d like to see in the town is some clarity, making the city stand out from West Orange and East Orange.

“You don’t know when you’re entering from one city to the next,” she said. “I want it to look a little urban-ish. Cobblestone sidewalks, a parking garage, more safety precautions … There are unsafe areas by Main and Day streets. It doesn’t have to be. Giving residents the opportunity to offer feedback is great.”

Councilwoman-At-Large, Adrienne Wooten, said, “This is absolutely amazing. It’s good for residents. They want this. I’m glad Marty Mayes is heading this project. Marty is everywhere in the city. He knows the heartbeat of the city and the people. He’s all about the people.”

To learn more about The City of Orange Township, visit: https://www.orangenj.gov/