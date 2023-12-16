Renovated Oval Park to open in 2024

EAST ORANGE — Oval Park hosted Negro League baseball and pre-NFL semi-pro football in its heyday and now a project is underway to restore it to its former glory.

A Groundbreaking Renovation Ceremony was held for Oval Park on Dec. 6, hosted by Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, and the Departments of Public Works and Recreation & Cultural Affairs.

The park is currently closed and will be opening sometime in 2024 when the renovation is finished. Upgrades will include artificial turf, LED sports lighting, new basketball courts, a rubberized track, a new baseball field, a fitness area, and Wifi in the park.

Councilman Casim Gomez, originally from the Bronx, has lived in East Orange more than 30 years and has raised his children in the city. His children participated in sports activities at Oval Park and he sees the renovation as “an awesome achievement.”

“I think this is a great, great boom to East Orange,” he said. “In that particular area it’s going through a transformative series. A lot of folks reinvesting in that area. A new park to enjoy nature is important. Necessary in an urban area. Kids need a place to go. A park to feel safe is important. It’s the type of thing urban areas should be focused on. Green space is important in urban areas.”

Gomez recalled football practices after dusk. With poor lighting, headlights of cars were used to help light up the area.

Oval Park has a rich history that dates to the late 1800s. Amateur football team, the Orange Athletic Club, later the Orange Tornadoes, played on the field before going on to play in the World Series of Football at Madison Square Garden in 1902.

Oval Park was also saw Negro League Baseball play. Negro League clubs that played there included the Newark Eagles, New York Black Yankees, Brooklyn Brown Dodgers, Brooklyn Colored Giants, Baltimore Eagles, Birmingham Barons, Chicago Giants, and the Asheville Blues.

William Holt, a former city councilman who played professional baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, talked about growing up in the area and sneaking into games at the park when Negro League teams would play the local all white, semi-pro East Orange team.

“There used to be concrete stands over there and you could see some of the best play,” he said. “It was exciting as a youngster. They charged people to get in, but it didn’t matter to us. We didn’t have money. We climbed over the fence; went under the fence.”

To commemorate the history of Oval Park, Gomez said there will be a plaque to honor the Negro League.

“Some of the historic pieces remain in the park,” Green said. “Before we open, we’ll do everything we can to put information out, to let our young people and people who don’t fully know the history. We’re going to tell the story [of Oval Park] through social media, the public information office, and push the high school to provide info to our young people.”

A lifelong resident of East Orange, Green remembers his father spending days in the park with him. As a kid playing basketball and running around the track, it was a way of having an outlet, he said.

“We want people to go out in a safe and green environment,” he said.

Green said that funding for the project came from several sources including the funds for Green Acres and Open Space plus community benefit money, and Covid money. In total, costs are close to $6 million.

“We have this slogan, ‘We’re one city, we’re one community,’” Green said. “We are coming together as a team of people and getting things done. We want to leave a legacy in the city that someone left for us.”

Brian Intindola, principal project engineer of Neglia Engineering, was hired to oversee the project. Intindola has been with Neglia Engineering for the past 20 years.

According to Intindola, in addition to the other Oval Park renovations, there will also be a walking trail featuring rain gardens to manage rain and storm water. “We’re addressing those concerns,” he said.

Neglia Engineering also did renovations to Columbia Park in East Orange two years ago.

“We love working for East Orange,” Intindola said. “It’s one of the best towns to work for. Most of the people who grew up in East Orange stayed and invested in the town. It’s one of the best urban towns in New Jersey.”