Residents, businesses pitch in for East Orange citywide cleanup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A citywide cleanup was held on Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants met at City Hall in the morning where a continental breakfast was offered and cleaning supplies were handed out.

Residents, business owners and volunteers from non-profit organizations all pitched in and took aim at targeted areas throughout the city. Three prizes were given out to three groups whose clean up work was particularly impressive. A Golden Broom, top right, was given to Boy Scout Troop 8, which is based out of Elmwood United Presbyterian Church. The Scouts collected 30 bags of garbage.

A Silver Broom, above, was given to Van Charles Corp. for the work they did with graffiti remediation. A Bronze Broom, right, went to Squeaky Clean Enterprises LLC for their beautification work.

‘Thank you, we very much appreciated the effort,’ Department of Public Works Superintendent Muzammil Mohamed-Stevens said when handing out the awards.

Councilman Vernon Pullins said it was a great turnout ‘It was a really good day,’ Pullins said. ‘All participating for the cause of keeping the city clean.’