Resident’s film to be shown this weekend

IRVINGTON, NJ — A film by an Irvington resident will be shown during the Garden State Film Festival.

“Hard Feelings” directed by Irvington resident, Rick-kendy Noziere, will screen at this year’s festival, which will run from March 23 to March 26.

“We are extremely proud to present Hard Feelings as a part of our 21st Annual Film Festival, and to share this work with our global audience,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s executive director.

The film is about a young man who tracks down a former cop deemed not guilty in a killing to get him to tell him what really happened that fateful night, according to a press release from festival organizers.

“Hard Feelings” will screen on March 25 in the screening block from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cranford Theater, Cranford.

The Garden State Film Festival celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated and enriching selection of original works from locally produced filmmakers as well as from around the world. The festival will screen more than 230 feature length and short films, videos, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in New Jersey.

“The upcoming 2023 Festival adds a new venue and a return to an in-person only event to experience 237 films from 23 countries over four days in nine venues hosting parties, professional panels, events, special honors and more,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s executive director.

The entire program of this year’s selections will be presented in multiple venues in the Asbury Park area, with special events and screenings each night. A full day of screenings will also be presented at The Cranford Theater in Cranford on Saturday, March 25, starting at 10:30 a.m. with the last screening ending at 11 p.m.