Restaurant week continues in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, March 25, with participating eateries offering menus and specials dedicated to the event.

“Bringing great food and great people together around the table is what West Orange Restaurant Week is all about,” said Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill. “We invite everyone to enjoy a meal at one of our unique restaurants or eateries, offering every kind of cuisine.”

There are more than 40 dining options and unique eateries located throughout West Orange, including fine dining with cuisine from around the world, plus pizza, tacos, burgers, and beer, as well as freshly made doughnuts and more.

Anthony D’Agostino, owner of Mama Dag’s on St. Cloud Avenue, said the program has been great for his restaurant.

“It’s fantastic,” D’Agostino said. “Everybody is talking about it. There’s a great buzz. People were talking about it a week before and Sunday and Monday were phenomenal with sales and traffic.”

Mama Dag’s offers anyone who says they are visiting because of restaurant week a choice between three oysters or five arancini. There is also a free slice of tiramisu for dessert, he said.

Participating Restaurants include: Chit Chat Diner, Cocina Grill & Pizzeria, Fandango Mexican Grill, Fortissimo Osteria/Pizzeria, Frank’s Pizza, Grill 350, Kinya Ramen Sushi Bar, LLewellyn Parq Grill, Mama Dag’s, McLoone’s Boathouse, New Ginger Indian Grill, Nicholas Anthony’s, Oak Barrel Pub, Primavera Restaurant, Shillelagh Club, The Highlawn, and Wasabi Sushi.

To view all participating restaurants and their special offers, visit: https://westorangerestaurantweek.com/restaurants/.

Additional eateries and cafes offering “Light Bite” specials include Benji’s Taqueria, Cocoyea Café, Guerriero Gelato, Harper’s Café, Jimmy Buff’s, Light Bulb Coffee Shop, Primo Hoagies, Puras Paletas, Supreme Bakery, Tacos Locos, and Wing it On!

To view all participating Light Bite eateries and cafés, visit: https://westorangerestaurantweek.com/light-bites/.

For information on Restaurant Week, please visit www.WestOrangeRestaurantWeek.com.