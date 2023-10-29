Rona Abels still going strong at 98

Life changes quickly and businesses come and go but after 100 years, Abel’s Pharmacy is still standing and going strong.

Abel’s Pharmacy was founded in 1923 by Abraham and Elizabeth Abels. The store is still at its original location, on the corner of Grove Street and Tichenor Terrace.

Abraham and Elizabeth’s son Norman worked in the store as a youngster, then became a pharmacist.

When he and his wife Rona were 30 years old, they moved into the apartment upstairs and took over the business. Mark Greene, who worked at the pharmacy for over 50 years purchased the business in the 1980s.

Norman passed away 20 years ago. Rona still lives in the apartment upstairs and is still onboard working as the person behind the counter, servicing customers and taking prescriptions—at the age of 98.

Working at the pharmacy for so many years, Rona has seen many transformations in town. She says it seems to change every six months.

“It’s not as stable as it used to be,” she said. “We have people coming from other countries.

There’s a language problem, but people have sophisticated cell phones so we’re able to service them [by translating]. They’re friendly. Everybody is appreciated.”

Rona also sees the town improving with new buildings, homes being painted, and hedges trimmed. Many people are moving in.

While Rona is well past retirement age, she continues to work at Abel’s because she’s comfortable there. “My family are scattered all over,” she said. She has three surviving sons—all on the West Coast.

“I don’t need too much assistance. When that time comes, I’ll have to make decisions,” she said.

She joked that her doctor would like to know what she’s doing because she’s doing better than he is.

“I never abuse myself,” Rona said. “I never did anything in excess. I watch what I eat. I don’t nibble on sweets. I don’t eat junk food. I won’t sit down and eat a whole package of Pringles. If you don’t watch what you eat, you’re going to suffer. I never smoked. I never drank in excess.”

When asked what was the most exciting thing that happened while working at Abel’s, Rona said they got robbed. “It wasn’t pleasant,” she expressed. “You take the bumps because you’re confronted with all kinds of individuals.”

There was also the time a young lady won several thousand on the lottery machine. Rona wouldn’t say how much, but said, “She took care of it very cautiously and did nice things for her family and herself.”

Other than working at Abel’s, Rona enjoys doing crossword puzzles and watching “Jeopardy.” She said, “A lot of people live for that, as I do.”

She leads a quiet life, doesn’t take time off, and says, “I just maintain myself.”

Abel’s pharmacy recently received a plaque to celebrate their 100th year in business. Essex County Executive Joseph DiVinenzo Jr. and Tony Vauss Jr., the son of Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss came to the pharmacy to offer congratulations.