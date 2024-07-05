Roosevelt Middle School graduation

WEST ORANGE — Roosevelt Middle School graduated 222 students on June 18, in a ceremony held for the first time in the gym at West Orange High School.

The national anthem was performed by band students under the direction of Roger Bryson. Principal Lionel Hush stepped to the podium and welcomed students and families.

“Welcome to the promotion of the Roosevelt Middle School class of 2024,” Hush began.

“For many parents, this event is a pinnacle moment as you are here to witness all your hard work come to fruition. While some of you are here simply to witness a miracle because, through your prayers, there is a child graduating today. For some of you, this is your first middle-school-aged child passing through the gauntlet of early adolescence. But many you are what we would call veterans. Veterans of the battle-ridden years of middle school in which you have gained an understanding of how your cute and cuddly babies turned into unrecognizable creatures once they turned 13,” he said.

Turning to the graduates, Hush said, “When you figure out who you are and what you want to do, manifest it. Devote your life to it. Most people who manifest their path end up doing what they say they are going to do and become what they say they are going to become.”

The Roosevelt Choir performed “I See Stars” under the direction of choir teacher Colleen Martin, and Hush then announced the names of the special Roosevelt awards given out yearly to outstanding graduates. They were:

• Mayor’s Citizen Award – Awards students that exemplify good citizenship in both the Roosevelt community and the surrounding community. This award is presented by Mayor Susan McCartney to students who are great citizens of our community. This year’s recipients were India McLean and Angelina Butler.

• Jack Ramsay Memorial Award For Art – Jack Ramsay was a passionate artist with a recognizably unique style that worked to achieve the artistic talents of our youth. This award is given to students who have the same enthusiasm and love for art as Mr. Ramsay did. This year’s recipients were Lucy Polhamus and Noah Jaeger-Thomas.

• Betty Lou Hardy Memorial Award For Creative Writing – Betty Lou Hardy was a spirited English teacher that took tremendous pride in developing writers in the community. This award is presented to students who love and excel at creative writing, especially poetry in the spirit of Ms. Hardy. This year’s recipients were Fatima Leye, Maya Szymanski, and Maya Hatcher.

• Carol Sadler Memorial Kindness Of Heart Award – Carol Sadler was a caring guidance counselor who gave a great deal of herself to the children at Roosevelt. This year’s recipients were Cleiry Hercules Pineada and Keyli Morales Alavez

• Student To Watch Award – This award was created after Roosevelt was awarded a School to Watch for its academic offerings and rigor, extracurricular programs, and overall success as a middle school. This award is presented to students who are well-rounded and have high aspirations for their future. This year’s recipients were Taylor Esson and Brody LaBanca

• Roosevelt Middle School Award Of Excellence – This award is given to students who have achieved excellence academically and socially during their years at Roosevelt Middle School, and are students that exemplify the true character of Roosevelt Middle School in every way. This year’s recipients were Adelyn Leigh, Nathaniel Nardini, and Dulce Garcia Marroqui

Students who received grades of A/B or straight A for their two years at Roosevelt were awarded the President’s Education Award for educational achievement.

Assistant Principal Olivia Betances then read the names of graduates as they received their diplomas, ending the ceremony on a high note as families met their graduates on the soccer field for photos and congratulations.