Rotary Club awards $8,000 to 10 groups

WEST ORANGE — The Rotary Club has awarded a total of $8,000 to 10 local organizations.

The club gives out funds annually from money that is raised during events held throughout the year.

This year, financial support is being given to the following organizations:

• The West Orange Police Athletic League, which for more than 50 years, has been providing cheerleading, football, baseball and kickball programs for boys and girls ages 5-14.

• The West Orange African Heritage Organization, which provides an annual food drive for the local food pantry and tutorial program for the five elementary schools in West Orange.

• The West Orange Arts Council, which cultivates the arts within our community through education, outreach, arts programs and facilities to enrich and enlighten the lives of residents.

• Circle of Rainbow Sisters Spiritual & Wellness, which strives to achieve its mission through efforts such as the annual cooking drive used to benefit the local high school students headed for college in the fall. The annual Abused Women Fall Gala held in October supports domestic violence victims. They also focus on providing financial literacy to educate school children on how to be financially independent.

• Mayor’s Program for individuals with Special Needs, which has been servicing West Orange since 1989. The program provides enriching opportunities and experiences such as summer camp, monthly parties and trips designed specifically for the enhancement of the life experiences for members of our community who have special needs.

• The WO Scholarship Fund, for those graduating students chosen by the West Orange Scholarship Fund Board of Trustees.

• The Friends of Thomas Edison, which preserves and promotes the heritage of Thomas Edison with activities such as Heritage Day and studying the art collected and displayed at Glenmont, Edison’s home. The Friends of Edison have developed educational projects and programs highlighting Thomas Edison’s achievements.

• The Main Street Counseling Center focuses on providing mental health service to vulnerable seniors, both at The Main Street Counseling Center and at their own residences. They work on issues involving loss, anxiety, depression and medication misuse.

• West Orange Public Schools Grief and Loss Rainbow Program, which organizes a support group for children in the West Orange grammar schools who suffer significant loss in their lives, either through divorce or other painful transitions.

• Zoological Society Of New Jersey (Turtle Back Zoo); Turtle Back Zoo has been a beloved institution since its inception.



The Zoological Society is committed to providing and enriching experiences that fosters excellence in wildlife conservation and inspires visitors to understand, appreciate, and protect the fragile independence of all living animals including the W.O. Rotary’s sponsored Cheetah exhibit.