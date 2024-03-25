Rotary planning Flags for Heroes Project

Since 1928, the Rotary Club of West Orange has been involved in serving not only the West Orange community but also in supporting humanitarian projects at the state, national and international levels.

This year, in coordination with the West Orange High School ROTC cadets, the club will be displaying American flags in front of West Orange High School and Kelly

Elementary School along Pleasant Valley Way from May 10 to May 31. Each flag is 3 feet by 5 feet and on a 10-foot flagpole with a 4-inch recognition medallion that will have the donor’s name and the name of the hero being honored, whether they be military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers or family members.

Anyone wishing to be a donor or a sponsor can go to westorangenjrotary.org. Any questions, send a text to 973-865-8395.