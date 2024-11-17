Running and walking with the Devils

The eighth annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run and Walk was held Nov. 3 at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.

More than 1,500 runners and walkers participated on race day and another 400 participated virtually in neighborhoods across the state from Oct. 3 through Nov. 3, and 69 kids from New Jersey Devils Youth Hockey experienced the first ever 5K Skate at Codey Arena, while raising funds for a great cause.

Mark E. Manigan, president and chief executive officer of RWJBarnabas Health, Chad Biggs, SVP Partnerships, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center and Joe DiVincenzo, Essex County executive, welcomed the crowd. New Jersey Devils alumni and Stanley Cup Champions Grant Marshall, Colin White and Bruce Driver were joined by the Devils mascot, along with several mascots from New Jersey-based universities and professional teams, to cheer on the participants.

Andrew Masterleo of Maplewood won the 5 kilometer, or 3.1 mile, race with a time of 17:32.98, while Elena Rozhko of Morristown finished seventh overall and was the top female finisher at 19:42.20.

Kerwin Clement of West Orange finished first in the virtual 5K with a time of 18:21.00 while Chelsea Triano of Belford placed first with a time of 26:12.00.

The Top Fundraiser was Matthew Vickers, who ran on behalf of his 4-year-old daughter Kennedy, who participates in the Adaptive Aquatics Therapy program at Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside.

Following the 5K run and walk, participants and their families enjoyed free admission to Turtle Back Zoo, and an opportunity to Get Fit with Animals at the Turtle Back Zoo.

Children and adults performed fun, physical challenges at six popular exhibits and were awarded a medal for their efforts.

Our nation’s colors were presented by members of the West Orange High School Air Force Junior ROTC featuring Cadet Brianna Rojas, color guard commander, along with cadets, Marshall Greer, Katherine Ogando and Leslie Tamay. West Orange High School Seniors Vicky, Lulu and Sofi Periera, sisters and triplets sang the national anthem.