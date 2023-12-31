S. Orange man creates dreams at the mall

Did you ever dream about flying in a first-class lounge in a 747 cabin? Or walking the red carpet? Dancing with a polar bear? Being a rock star?

Did you know you can? And get a picture of yourself doing it.

Thanks to the new immersive 4D interactive one-of-a-kind mini museum, “Go Pixel Yourself,” dreams are coming true for both children and adults. The immersive experience is now happening at The Mills at Jersey Gardens Mall.

This mind-blowing exhibit was created by South Orange resident, John Carter, who has designed many holiday-themed stores in windows in New York City, including Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, Saks and Bloomindale’s.

“It’s hard to describe,” Carter said. “People don’t believe it until they see it. They say, ‘It’s way better than I thought it would be.’”

Carter describes his brainchild as “Times Square and Disney World jammed into one store.”

Appropriate for all ages, the exhibit has 12 rooms and takes about an hour to explore. Highlights include a replica of an eight-foot polar bear, a rockstar stage setting with real electric guitars and a 747 replica which Carter says feels almost like a ride when you’re in it. There’s also a $120,000 couch made of quarters by artist Johnny Swing.

“You can’t believe you’re still in a shopping center,” Carter said.

The concept came from a combination of intriguing entities.

“As a kid, I loved rock concerts and shopping malls,” he said. “I didn’t imagine this exactly, but I used to redesign rock concert sets — where the lights would be, the different effects. I was always drawing and making things up. When you’re a kid, you can’t imagine what kind of possibilities you can have. I liked the idea of ‘everybody can be on stage.’ People don’t realize they can be creative until you invite them in. When they leave, they’ve been a rock star, they’ve confronted a polar bear …”

When Carter got older, he did street art and metal sculptures in New York City and The New York Times named him as “one of the 30 people most likely to change culture.”

From there, he’s done projects for DreamWorks, Warner Brothers and the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, to name a few.

It was inevitable that Carter made a career out of using his imagination, his parents were creative. His mother studied Greek mythology — and still does. And his father taught leather craft.

Carter attended school at the Cleveland Institute of Art in a five-year program. He also went to art camp at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

He’s inspired by David Byrne, founder of the American new wave band Talking Heads. “The way he thinks is interesting,” Carter said.

Carter is also a big jazz music fan and admires the work of artist Antoni Gaudi.

“His stuff is really busy,” he said. “There’s a lot going on.”

But Dr. Seuss is his favorite influence of all.

Making “Go Pixel Yourself” even bigger is Carter’s intention, with new technologies being added. Some ideas include being the Sphinx or Statue of Liberty.

When he’s not working, Carter listens to records. He has over 3,000 vinyl records and two sound systems. In his town of South Orange, he’s met seven former disc jockeys who share his music passion.

“That is what’s special about living in South Orange. You can find your people,” he shared. “We all have records and weird affinity for music that most people don’t know.

I’m taken with that.”

For tickets and to learn more about “Go Pixel Yourself” visit: https://www.gopixelyourself.com/.

Follow John Carter on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/warlord3000/?hl=de.