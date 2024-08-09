Satisfy your appetite during Nutley Restaurant & Foodie Week.

Get special dining deals August 19th – 29th.

With a diverse variety of culinary expertise, Nutley has become a dining destination for residents and visitors.

August 19th – 29th is the perfect time to try something new, as many eateries are offering specials during Restaurant & Foodie Week.

Extra points are reserved for Proponent Credit Cardholders

Proponent Federal Credit Union always provides 3 rewards points for every dollar spent at the following Nutley businesses.

The Oakley Kitchen + Cocktails

MEAL Restaurant

Kurly Kürtősh – Nutley, NJ

Luna Wood Fire Tavern

Nutley Diner

Hyssop Beauty Apothecary

Jim Dandy’s

Cowan’s Public

Plus, you’ll enjoy the same low rate, as low as 13.00% APR*, for purchases, no-fee balance transfers, and no-fee cash advances.

About Proponent

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a member owned, not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of our members.

We recently opened a new Member Center at 433 Kingsland Street, Nutley, NJ 07110, next to The Oakley. Make an appointment to visit us today.

