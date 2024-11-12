School helps students find the future

The Nutley-based Phoenix Center helps students with autism and other disabilities explore and participate in various vocational activities with an eye towards getting a job.

Students participate in experimental, supervised educational activities designed to expose them to the requirements and responsibilities of specific job titles and to assist them in gaining employment skills and making career and educational decisions.

The school runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Students are bussed to the school from more than 60 towns in New Jersey, and some may be on the bus for more than an hour. At school, students also work on communication, behavior, and academics.

“As they start to get older, 16 and older students are working on going to stores, purchasing with credit cards, maneuvering a cart safely, to become as independent as possible,” said Tracy Hanna, who has worked at The Phoenix Center for 31-years. “We have even done travel training, how to go to his job, house, and back again.”

A student named Jonathan is one of the success stories at The Phoenix Center. He works at Nutley Kia two full days per week, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“They [Nutley Kia] have been amazing in allowing our students to have the opportunity there, working with Jonathan who graduated last year,” said Hanna. “They are working to understand what Jonathan needs, and what the coworkers need. He’s been very successful there. He wants more hours. He’s taking classes at a community college.”

Others have had success with a job coach and ended up working at Chevys, the Marriott, and Stop & Shop.

Hanna said The Phoenix Center currently has 63 students in a supportive employment program and they are constantly seeking more competitive employment and outside placements.

“There are many in-house jobs where students are working in our restaurant program,” she said. “Our vocational rooms, working all over the building. We’re growing the program, trying to get more and more students involved.”

“They gain job skills that make the students be as independent as possible. And happy,” said Hanna.

With October also being National Bullying Awareness Month, Hanna shared a bit about The Phoenix Center’s Anti-Bullying Policy.

“I’m one of the counselors,” she said. “When we’re working with our students in group therapy and social skills, we talk about using kind words and what bullying is. It’s an on-going thing. We’re always aware of that. Speaking with families, making sure their students feel safe. Whenever there’s an issue, we come together as a team. We have lots of support systems here in school.”

The Phoenix Center also offers a Student Hero Program where students who bring energy, passion, and a positive attitude with them each day to work are nominated.

“They’re honored in the cafeteria,” said Hanna. “We make the family aware. They celebrate the person with a lot of public recognition. It builds nice relationships, a nice rapport.”

A big part of The Phoenix Center is how their whole team comes together to talk about a student and meet the student where they’re at, addressing all the disciplines so they’re pushed to their full potential. “We’re very team oriented,” said Hanna.

“We get everyone involved here. We have 131 students, ages 5 to 21. They’re all very different.”

To learn more about The Phoenix Center, visit: https://www.thephoenixcenternj.org/