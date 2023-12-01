Service clubs come together

West Orange’s Chamber of Commerce, The Rotary Club, The Lions Club and UNICO came together to celebrate their Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.

The event was held at The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange on November 22. The event also served as an opportunity to support Holy Trinity Food Pantry, which has been key in providing food for local families. A donation bin was onsite.

Attendees were offered a three-course meal: salad, a choice of entrée and dessert; a cash bar; and a chance to win door prizes.

West Orange High School student Joelle Robertson began the event by singing a heartfelt version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Prior to the event, she shared that she plans to continue singing when she’s in college, though she wants to go to school for psychology. “If I get into Yale, I’d be thrilled,” she said. “My dad went there, so it would be nice.”

Robertson is inspired by Julie Andrews because of her classical voice.

Evan Ness emceed the event and began by expressing gratitude, calling Thanksgiving “the quintessential holiday that brings people together regardless of their background.”

Continuing, he said, “Gratitude is a universal language.”

Tezeta “Tez” Roro, realtor and president of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, offered tips on networking, which she called “Networking 101.” She said to introduce yourself, give a compliment and ask about board member experience.

Mayor Susan McCartney acknowledged that she was “surrounded by talent in this room.” With the theme being reasons to be thankful, McCartney said, “Gratitude is extended to all here who give your selflessness as we gather to express gratitude.”

West Orange Lions Club President Roger Schneider represented the West Orange chapter of the Lions Club, which has been in West Orange since 1953 and is celebrating their 70th year.

Bikkhu Ayya Vaddha from the Empty Cloud Buddhist Monastery spoke of the Buddha man in ancient India.

“What are you professing? Generosity goes beyond something more mundane,” he said. “When we give something, we can feel how much joy that brings to our heart. Recognizing gratitude is worth cultivating.”

He chanted a mantra which meant “appreciate others, generosity.”

McCartney spoke about the food pantry.

Food pantry administrator, Cynthia Cumming, shared that this year they received more than 500 turkeys and side bags. She quoted the phrase, “It takes a village,” adding, “West Orange is one of the most compassionate villages. Thank you and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

Rotary Club of West Orange President Marlene Karu spoke about the club being active for 95 years.

“We adhere to the four-way test. Is it truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? I feel very grateful to give back to the community,” Karu said.

Former U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman was to have been the guest speaker but he was unable to make it. Board Member of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, Mark Yecies, filled in. He let the audience know he wasn’t the original speaker but would “wing it.”

Yecies is a life-long resident of West Orange.

“Every life experience creates something positive,” he began before sharing the tragic story of his wife passing away after struggling with a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He spoke about those who reached out and helped him during a difficult time.

“This world is full of generosity and people who give and people who care,” Yecies said. “I am grateful for that.”

The luncheon ended with attendees winning door prizes donated by local businesses.