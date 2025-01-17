Seton Hall to host workshop on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

SOUTH ORANGE — Seton Hall University will offer a one-credit workshop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in honor of the revered advocate for racial justice and social change.

The day-long event will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus, with an option to register to attend virtually through Microsoft Teams. Registration for the event is now open.

The workshop is open to all Seton Hall undergraduates, faculty, administrators and alumni as well as the public at no cost; however, registration in advance is required.

The Rev. Forrest Pritchett, director of the University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Program and Gospel Choir, said he was proud the school was upholding “the oldest university-based commitment to the legacy and impact of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King.”

“We continue to build on his vision of leadership and social justice through the MLK Scholarship and Leadership program, which started in 1970, and our annual symposium, first offered in 2019,” Pritchett said.

Using King’s paradigms and wisdom, participants will learn the history of racism, sexism and classism and their impact on our institutions, socio-cultural processes and the behavior of individuals and social groups, according to a press release from Seton Hall.

The workshop will also examine the civil rights movement in terms of its impact, organizations and its rhetoric as well as the role of privilege, macroaggressions, micro aggressions, the humanities and laws in shaping our policies, perceptions and interactions with and toward others, the release said.

Drew Hart, associate professor of theology at Messiah University of Pennsylvania and program director of Thriving Together: Congregations for Racial Justice, will deliver the keynote address.

A scholar rooted in Christian ethics, Black theology and Anabaptism, Hart’s work studies white supremacy, liberation and peacemaking, and discipleship in the way of Jesus, with a focus on how the church can embody a radical and prophetic counter-witness against all death-dealing forces at work in our world.

Hart is the author of “Trouble I’ve Seen: Changing the Way the Church Views Racism,” “Who Will Be A Witness?: Igniting Activism for God’s Justice, Love, and Deliverance,” and co-editor and contributor to “Reparations and the Theological Disciplines: Prophetic Voices for Remembrance, Reckoning, and Repair.”

His scholarship challenges the church to resist the distortions of Christian faith that justify racial injustice and social exploitation, instead calling for a Jesus-shaped discipleship that stands in solidarity with the least, last and little ones in society, the release said.

Among the additional course content for the day are presentations from Martin Luther King Program scholars on the unique aspects and characteristics of King’s leadership style and how each leadership attribute was developed in the context of the civil rights movement.

There will also be faculty presentations and informative assessments of historical and contemporary issues. Faculty members will also discuss a range of topics, including social experience, racism, sexism, classism, religious intolerance, hate speech, instructional content, and teacher preparation, the release said.

To view the symposium’s full Schedule of Events and for details on how to register, visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Symposium website for more information.

Seton Hall undergraduates who wish to receive one credit may register for AFAM 3291: MLK Day Symposium via PirateNet for the Spring 2025 semester. The course falls under Spring semester flat tuition and is no additional cost, regardless of credit load. Undergraduate students will be assigned two post-event essays to complete course requirements. CEU/Professional Development credits are also available.