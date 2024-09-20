Showing support for Haitians

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — A press conference was held Monday outside City Hall to show support for Haitian immigrants in the wake of unfounded accusations that pets were being abducted and eaten in an Ohio town.

Mayor Ted R. Green, members of the city council, Haitian community leaders from East Orange and neighboring towns all participated in the event, denouncing the remarks against Haitian migrants made by Ohio Senator and Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance, and amplified by former President Donald Trump during the Presidential Debate on Sept. 10.

East Orange, including its neighboring communities of Irvington and Newark, has among the highest percentages of Haitian immigrants and Haitian-Americans in New Jersey.

Third Ward Councilman Bergson Leneus, a Haitian-American, emceed the event that began with a prayer from the Rev. Older Azard, who is senior pastor of the Bethel Haitian Baptist Church.

Azard asked God to “give us wisdom to accept those who don’t look or speak like us” and to also “be with us Lord, in this time.”

Green followed, pointing out that Vance has since stated that he made up the story.

“We shouldn’t even be having this conversation,” Green said. “My mother used to say if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say it.”

An important reason for the press conference was to let the Haitian community know that they have support, Green said, before listing Haitian Americans who hold important positions in the city including doctors, lawyers, council members, clergy, a police lieutenant and a fire captain.

“I want my Haitian brothers and sisters to know we stand with you,” Green said.

Irvington Councilwoman Charnette Frederic spoke, telling the assembly that she was born in Haiti before moving here with her family, who stressed education, faith and family.

“I know what it is to strive for a better life,” she said, before adding, that the false rumors were “not only unfounded but also hurtful.”

She said that there are more than 1 million people of Haitian descent registered to vote and she urged them to do so in the fall election.

“We must stand strong against hate, division and fear,” Frederic said.

Elizabeth Board of Education Member Stanley Neron thanked those in attendance for their solidarity.

“What they are doing is putting out propaganda to those who don’t know better,” Neron said. “Everything they do is unpatriotic.”

Linden School Board Member Brianna Armstead reiterated the call for unity.

“We must take control,” she said, before speaking about former President Donald Trump. “This man will continue to spread his hateful rhetoric.”

The Rev. Jean Maurice, who is president of the Haitian Pastors’ Association, noted the large population of Haitians in East Orange and called on the community as a whole to get active.

“An attack on the Haitian community is an attack on the black community,” Maurice said.

Community Activists Yola Lamarre, who came in from Ohio for the event, said Haitians in Ohio have known suffering and to have to endure this type of public insult is wrong.

“What we are seeing is propaganda that is a tool for hate,” Lamarre said.

West Orange Human Relations Commission Commissioner Natacha Clesca said the remarks were an attack on an already vulnerable community that merely wants to work hard.

“This rhetoric is an attack on the very fabric of the great United States of America,” Clesca said.

Community Activist Barbette Lherrison encouraged people to vote and thanked other immigrant groups who had stepped up in defense of Haitian immigrants.

“I want to give a special thanks to Irish American and Italian Americans for standing with us,” she said, noting those groups were similarly disparaged when they immigrated.