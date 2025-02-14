SHU holding open house for grad students

SOUTH ORANGE — Seton Hall University will be hosting a Graduate Open House on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. in Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus at 400 South Orange Ave.

Prospective students will have the chance to discover more than 140 graduate degree and certificate programs in the fields of business, communication, applied physics and engineering, international relations, education, counseling, healthcare administration, occupational therapy, law, nursing, data science, social work, nonprofit management and more, according to a press release from Seton Hall.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the university’s faculty, current students and alumni, gaining insights into the academic and professional benefits of Seton Hall’s graduate offerings across multiple schools and on its three campuses.

Seton Hall provides prospective students with numerous full- or part-time study offerings on campus, online and hybrid, the release said.

The Open House will feature program-specific breakout sessions led by multiple schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences; Stillman School of Business; College of Human Development, Culture, and Media; College of Nursing; School of Health and Medical Sciences; and the School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

In addition to learning about academic programs, attendees can tour the campus, including the newly renovated University Center, and experience first-hand the labs and facilities that will support their studies at the University.

The agenda for the event is as follows;

• 10 a.m. to noon: Welcome and General Graduate Fair

• 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: Campus tours

• 11 to 11:45 a.m.: Student Support Services presentation

• Noon – 1 p.m.: Academic breakout Sessions

Representatives from each school and college will be present to discuss graduate program curriculum and admission requirements. Students can attend a breakout session specific to their discipline of study.

The Office of Financial Aid staff will be on hand to discuss graduate assistantship and University-funded scholarship opportunities, the release said.

The Career Center staff can provide prospective students with access to its career resources dedicated to professional networking, resume development, interview preparation and skill-building workshops tailored for graduate students. University Libraries personnel are able to provide information pertaining to the variety of academic- and research-oriented services and support they provide to the graduate community.

Current Seton Hall students can learn about the benefits of pursuing one of the University’s versatile dual degree programs and the time and cost savings to become better equipped with the skillset needed to stand out in the competitive job market.

For additional information and to register for the event, contact the Office of Graduate Affairs at (973) 275-9892 and [email protected].