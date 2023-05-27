Sixth-graders write to the mayor for help

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Sixth-graders at Cicely Tyson Middle School wrote more than 100 letters to East Orange Mayor Ted Green, expressing their concerns about ocean pollution and sea level rise in the hopes he would respond.

The letter writing was a culminating activity for the semester’s topic of study in English Language Arts and the mayor did respond, making a visit to the school, where students waited for him in the school’s media center with their letters in hand.

Assistant Principal Ameenah Poole hyped them before his arrival asking them questions like, “How many of you know that your voices matter?” and, “When we’re talking about the mayor, an elected official, what does that mean?”

Students responded, by standing up and addressing the audience.

“It means that they should be able to listen to your ideas, that it doesn’t matter how old you are,” a student answered.

“Good,” Poole responded. “And remember, this is a great opportunity for you to interact with a leader!”

Green joined Principal John English at the podium turning his attention to the audience saying he was there to listen.

The host of the event was sixth grader, Farha Hutchinson, 11, who gave welcome remarks and then explained that the mayor would be asked to respond to the presenters’ letters.

One after the other, student presenters made their way to the podium to plead their concerns as they read their letters about things like plastic pollution and overfishing.

“First, it’s fitting for us to applaud our young people who came up and shared their remarks,” Green said. “It’s wonderful to hear that our young people, especially at your age, are so conscientious about our environment.”

Green said his administration has championed the environment from day one.

“If we don’t do something now it will cause an even bigger problem in the future,” Green said. “All of you in this room can become ambassadors to help make a difference, help us clean up our community.”

With just a few minutes left before students would break for lunch, the mayor shared his email address.

Expressing his regret that he was not able to hear all the presenters comments, Green said, “I want to make sure all the presenters’ voices are heard. I will come back.”

English gave closing remarks telling the students that Green is the first mayor he has seen who has charged people, including the students, to go out and help clean the community.

“So, the next time Mayor Green is doing his push to clean up your area of this great city of East Orange, I need all of you to come out, grab a rake, grab a garbage bag and clean up your community,” English said. “We used to be the cleanest city in the state of New Jersey. He’s charging us to get back there. And, that starts with each and every one of us just doing the little things.”

The following week, Green made another appearance so the final group of presenters could share their letters.

Abdul Salako, 12, said he learned from the mayor that even if no one is around or there is no reward, it is still important to do the right thing.

“I learned to pick up trash even when other people won’t do it,” said Jihad Baldwin, 11.

Jayden Carrion, 11, said cleaning our community is important and a little action can make big changes.

“I was thrilled that the mayor came to hear what we have to say about our earth and our community,” said Nashiya Dunston, 12. “It was nerve wracking since I had to present my letter in front of the whole sixth grade.”

English said it was an impactful experience for the students.

“The mayor was also able to give our students some insight on what they can do as individuals on a local level,” English said. “He let them know that if everyone does their part locally, they will have an impact locally.”