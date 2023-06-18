Social Studies Honor Society recognizes seniors, inducts juniors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Graduating seniors in the West Orange High School chapter of the Sebastian LaSapio Rho Kappa Honor Society received their graduation cords, and juniors were inducted during a ceremony held in the Library Media Center on May 23.

Membership in the Sebastian LaSapio chapter of Rho Kappa, The National Social Studies Honor Society, requires exemplary scholarship, leadership, service, and character, as well a

s active participation in social studies clubs and electives, according to a press release from the school.

Students must also maintain a specific grade point average in social studies classes, which are B in AP social studies courses, B+ in honors social studies courses, A- in CP social studies courses and in other classes, an overall minimum 3.0 grade point average.

• Social Studies Supervisor Michael Figueiredo welcomed students and families and shared the qualities represented by Rho Kappa:

• Veritas, or truth. The truth we seek leads to greater understanding of the world and humanity’s place in it.

• Scientia, or knowledge. We seek knowledge of the past in order to create a future for ourselves, and for the world in which we live.

• Sapienta, or wisdom. Wisdom is the tool we use to discern what is true, and how to value that truth.”

• Officium, or service. True civic engagement in school or community service lies not within what we do, but why we do it. Students are engaged in learning experiences and community service throughout the year.

The graduating seniors in the chapter are: Maura Baker; Lance Zeligson; Sophia Bennett; Camille Bugayong; Lauren Bulanhagui; Nia Caesar; Jared Charles; Micaela DeLosSantos; Shane Donagher; Charley Dvorin; Lucinda Edwards; Kimberly Figueroa; Samuel Fox; Rozario Fraccil; Ayodele George; Roshni George; Madison Gough; Robert McClammy; Matthew McDonald; Chaka Mishoe; Chidozie Nnodim; Shaelah Norris; Ewan O’Sullivan; Augustine Peterson; Charles Peterson; Jackson Pruksarnukul; Micah Pryor; Ariyani Rajani; Sophia Reyna; Samantha Rothsied; Jessica Sarkes; Ethan Schwartz; Justin Schwartz; Anya Steigbigel; Randall Stevens; Cat Topps; Breylen Tyson; and Jessica Wata.

The new RHO Kappa Inductees: Jacqueline Aguilar; Brooke Davis; Emily ManciaGarcia; Faarah Rexach; Morolake AyoAdebanjo; Mia DeStephanRadice; Davianna Maxwell; Makayla Rivera; Pashmir Beaubrun; Jack Dvorin; Aidan Medina; Claudia Rodgers; Phallone Berlus; Amaya Field; Kayla Mengden; Sophia Rowan (co-president); Amie Binan; Jeremy Flitt; Alexander Miller; Dylan Schatell; Julian Bock; Daniel Garber; Dylan Miller; Brooke Schenk; Jordan Bond; Tatiana Garcia; Chloe Mondi; Isabella Schiner; Liam Brosnan; Sean Harrington; Mikayla Nathan; Francesca Schuler; Elijah Cohen; Jayden Honeyghan; Adonis Peart; Samuel Selikoff; Kirsten Coxe; Gabrielle Jaffee; Henry Pfeifer; Zoi Shannon; Easada Crossen; Tanner Joroff, (co-president); Olivia Raymond; Justin Strozyk; Chester Koch; and David Tamay.