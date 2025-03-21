SOMA Action has a ‘Tesla Takedown’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 300 people participated in a “Tesla Takedown” protest rally outside the dealership on Route 22 in Springfield.

The crowd was so large, they were not only in front of the Tesla dealership, but they spread out and were in front of the Staples and Sketchers buildings on either side of Tesla.

This was the second “Tesla Takedown” protest rally held by SOMA Action, a grassroots progressive group based in South Orange and Maplewood. The first rally was held two weeks prior and drew more than 200 people.

Tesla has become a symbol of Elon Musk, whose work as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and in support of President Donald Trump’s administration has been controversial. Musk is the chief executive officer of Tesla.

Musk’s actions have included mass layoffs of federal workers, terminating funding related to diversity, equity, and inclusion and climate change initiatives; cutting foreign aid and consumer protection initiatives.

Protestor Andrew Sprung of South Orange said the goal of the protest was to draw attention to what is happening.

“We’re hoping to raise the profile of those who don’t approve of Musk stripping the U.S. government of parts and seizing unconstitutional power for the president,” Sprung said.

Other protestors felt it was important to point out that no one elected Musk.

“We’re here to tell people Elon Musk does not rule the country,” Mark Hritzik of Springfield said.

“Nobody elected this man,” Pamela Lia of Springfield said. “He’s an unofficial bureaucrat.”

“We’re here to draw attention to this unelected oligarch laying waste to the country,” said Peter Fee of Morristown.

“I’m just speaking my mind,” Gabor Kiss of Hackettstown said. “I’m a Tesla shareholder. I have $100,000 in Tesla stock. It’s an excellent product but what he’s doing is hurting people. He shouldn’t mix business with politics.”

Tesla representatives at the dealership said they were not authorized to comment on the protest.

Nicole Harding of Westfield said she was there to defend democracy.

“We’re on our New Jersey representative, Tom Kean to speak out,” she said. “I’ve called his office four times.”

Andrea Lawson of Westfield said she doesn’t like what is happening to immigrants.

“I’m an American citizen,” Lawson said. “I went through the process legally. It’s a shame what they do to immigrants.”

Ben McHugh of Randolph said he hoped to let people know that Tesla is funding a man who is gutting our government.

“If we can change people’s opinions about the car brand, it’s one way we can defund a monster,” McHugh said.

One hour into the protest Sgt. Erik Knudsen of the Springfield Police Department said it was a peaceful protest.

The majority of cars passing the protest rally honked in agreement, including one driver in a Tesla. Some expressed their displeasure with the protest, including one driver who shouted “Go home!” to the protesters. A few others shouted obscenities.

To learn more about SOMA Action, please visit: https://www.somaaction.org/.