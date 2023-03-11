SOMA Chamber picks new executive director

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The SOMA Chamber of Commerce has hired long-time Maplewood resident Chris Dickson as their new executive director.

“I am so thrilled to have Chris as our executive director,” said Chamber President Gary Jones. “His experience and connections to our community should have a real impact on the growth and success of the chamber.”

Dickson has lived in Maplewood with his wife, Donna, and their two daughters since 1995. He is the founder of the non-profit Rent Party Pantry, which supports hunger-fighting initiatives in Maplewood/South Orange, including BackPack Pals and the South Orange Elks Rent Party Garden.

Dickson has been recognized for his efforts many times including as a past recipient of the New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award and the New Jersey Realtors Good Neighbor Award. Rent Party has also been featured in New Jersey Monthly Magazine and The New York Times.

Dickson is a real estate instructor with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate School and is a trustee of the New Jersey Realtors Housing Opportunity Foundation. He is a graduate of Rutgers University – Newark, Class of 2020.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the business community in our towns,” said Dickson, who served as a member of the chamber’s Board of Directors from 2013 – 2017. “SOMA is such a vibrant community, with a great mix of established and newer businesses. It’s going to be a fun group to work with,” Dickson said.

The mission of the SOMA Chamber of Commerce is to promote and strengthen the business community through goals and programs that encourage the entrepreneurial spirit and foster a positive image of our community.

For more information, visit their website at SOMAchamber.org