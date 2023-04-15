SOMA Holocaust Remembrance Service set for April 23

SOUTH ORANGE/MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The 46th annual South Orange/Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m.

Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange will be hosting the event, according to a press release from organizers, which said a Rally for Remembrance will precede the service on the front lawn at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel at 3:15 p.m.

This year’s service will feature the storytelling of Fred Polak, a child of Dutch Holocaust survivors, Jaap (Jack) and Ina. His parents fell in love amid one of the darkest moments in human history and miraculously survived. They brought their story of hope, love, and resilience to the United States in 1951, and now their son continues to spread the messages learned from their experiences.

Fred’s father was former president of the Anne Frank Center USA and a master storyteller, sharing his family’s story through speeches and lectures on the lessons learned from the Holocaust. His love letters to his future wife during their time in concentration camps were the basis for the award-winning documentary, “Steal A Pencil for Me.”

The event will feature music and reflections from different faith leaders, providing a space for hope, understanding and combating intolerance as a community, the release said.

A combined interfaith choir, composed of adults and young people from Voices in Harmony, Kol Dodi, the Our Lady of Sorrows Adult, Children and Youth Choirs and the Choir of St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church, will perform.

The annual Interfaith Holocaust Memorial Service was inaugurated in 1977 by Max Randall of Maplewood, Rabbi Jehiel Orenstein of Congregation Beth El in South Orange and Sister Rose Thering from Seton Hall University.

The service, the first of its kind in New Jersey, is dedicated to the memory of the millions of victims of the unprecedented murders that took place during the Holocaust.

Every year, the service provides a platform to individuals who were witnesses and survivors so that they can share their stories.

The Sister Rose Thering Holocaust Education Award will be bestowed this year on Maplewood resident and long-time chair of the SOMA Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee, Jim Ferruggiaro.

The entire community is invited to attend and be inspired by Fred Polak’s family’s powerful story.

The service will be held in person, with an option to watch via livestream. The link for the livestream and more information are on the website at: www.RememberandTell.org/2023.

