SOMASD BOE President, Kaitlin Wittleder reflects on past year

The past year has been a tough one for the South Orange Maplewood School District.

“This past year, it was a lot of work,” said Kaitlin Wittleder, whose term as Board of Education president just expired. And while it’s been a rough year for the district, Wittleder wants to leave feeling like she moved the district forward.

The biggest priority of the Board, according to Wittleder, is focusing on the new superintendent search for the upcoming school year.

Currently Kevin Gilbert, an assistant superintendent, is the acting superintendent.

“He has been a breath of fresh air for the district,” Wittleder said.

Former superintendent Ronald Taylor was removed from the school district on Nov. 3, when board members voted 6-3 to place Taylor on paid administrative leave until June 30, which is when his contract expires.

Among the issues that preceded Taylor’s removal was the cancellation of Halloween in schools.

“That was an administrative decision not brought before the 2023 Board,” said Wittleder. “As Board members we represent the community, to bring in different viewpoints. In other areas, where we’ve been able to collaborate, the end result is one that more people can get excited about. There was a way we could have made it more equitable without removing it entirely.”

Just recently, Gilbert made the decision to put Principal Frank Sanchez on leave. Wittleder says that the BOE supported the decision.

“The Board of Education expresses our support for the District’s recent decision to put Principal Sanchez on leave,” Wittleder said.

Ann Bodnar, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, has taken on the role of the acting principal of Columbia High School.

“As an alumna of Columbia High School, and a beloved former principal, Ms. Bodnar has the unique ability to lead the high school through this transitional period,” said Wittleder. “Her dedication to our District is unparalleled and we appreciate her service to our CHS students and educators during this time.”

Transportation was another rough issue for the SOMA district this past year.

“Over the last two years we’ve heard from families who struggled,” said Wittleder. “Without having a resource to get their kids to school presented hardships.”

However, Wittleder finds Gilbert’s efforts “extremely uplifting.” She shared that Gilbert has gone to bus stops and ridden on buses to see what the routes were like. He’s also met with families and reassured them that transportation is a priority in the district, to make sure students get to school safely and on time.

For students living two miles from the school, buses are now mandated.

Wittleder explained that when Gilbert came in on Nov. 3, bus lines were still having issues.

“He worked quickly,” she expressed. “Dealing directly with transportation companies, talking to families, and being proactive.”

Regarding transportation, Gilbert is now receiving positive feedback from community members.

Another issue was MapSO Freedom School posting pro-Palestine comments on social media, which upset many community members and led to the district cutting its liaison relationship with the organization.

Wittleder had no comment. “It’s a very sensitive topic,” she said.

On the upside, Wittleder is excited to work with the newly elected Board members, saying they have “shared goals and shared vision.”

Wittleder said she is proud to live in the SOMA community and serve on the BOE.

“We have a very passionate community that wants to move this district forward,” she said. Out of the nine board members, three are Columbia High School graduates, volunteering their time to serve the community.

“It’s a testimony to the magic that our communities have,” said Wittleder.