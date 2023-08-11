Soothing sounds of jazz, rhythm and blues fill South Orange Village on Saturday night

SOUTH ORANGE — Acute Inflections performed Saturday evening in Spiotta Park off South Orange Avenue in the village.

The duet is made up of musicians, Elasea Douglas, singing, and Sadiki Pierre, playing the bass. Their music is jazz, rhythm and blues.

The concert was part of the Downtown After Sundown Live Music Series that brings music to the village every Saturday evening. The concerts are organized and sponsored by the South Orange Village Center Alliance, which is the not-for-profit management entity of the village’s Special Improvement District.

Next week, Zach Brock is scheduled to perform. He is a jazz violinist and Grammy Award-winning member of Snarky Puppy. Sarah Hodd & The Drive are scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 19. Their music is described as explosive, soulful originals and bluesy, rocking covers.