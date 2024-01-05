South Mountain to be closed for deer hunting

South Mountain Reservation will be closed on certain Tuesdays in January and February so the number of deer can be reduced.

“Controlling the population by removing deer from South Mountain and Hilltop has proven to be very successful in helping to preserve the forest habitat and maintain our reservations as viable resources for recreation and open space,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Each year, we have updated our program to address current conditions, adjusting the number and schedule of days and transitioning into a ‘maintenance mode’ to keep the population at a manageable level.”

DiVincenzo said the deer management program also includes creating seed banks to accelerate the re-growth of the forests and installing reflectors and lights to enhance traffic safety by keeping deer from entering the roadway.

The program will be held in South Mountain Reservation on Tuesdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13. In the event any dates are canceled, make-up days will be on Tuesdays, Feb. 20 or 27.

The program will also be held in Hilltop Reservation on Thursdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 and Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. In the event any days are canceled, a make-up day will be on Thursday, Feb. 29.

South Mountain Reservation is located in Maplewood, Millburn and West Orange and Hilltop Reservation is in Cedar Grove, North Caldwell and Verona. The program will not be held in Eagle Rock Reservation this year.

Since 2008, 1,926 deer and 1,131 unborn deer have been removed utilizing the services of experienced and qualified marksmen who volunteer their time, according to a press release from the county. They are licensed by the State of New Jersey and have demonstrated their marksmanship ability and completed an orientation program with the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

When in the reservations, the agents station themselves in trees at least 20 feet above the ground and only take shots at a downward angle.

To maximize safety, South Mountain Reservation, Hilltop Reservation, Cedar Grove Park and all parking areas and walking paths inside the reservations will be closed to the public on the days the program is held in that specific reservation.

Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, Essex County Codey Arena, the Essex County Park-N-Ride facility, McLoone’s Boathouse Restaurant in the Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange and all County roads through the reservations will remain open.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate safety patrols with local police departments.

All deer removed from the reservations are inspected and information about its age, reproductive status, gender and weight, as well as the number of shots fired is collected.

They are transported by the county to a state Department of Health approved butcher for processing.

Venison is donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside, which distributes the meat to the needy and homeless.

Since 2008, more than 54,180 pounds of venison have been donated to the FoodBank, which equates to about 200,000 meals. Volunteer marksmen who completed at least seven (7) half-day shifts of volunteer service will receive 40 pounds of venison.