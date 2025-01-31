South Orange author’s book empowers black professionals

Justin Grant’s journey to writing his book began more than 20 years ago after a favorite uncle died.

“The guy that I looked up to,” said Grant. “My uncle was a senior executive at Johnson & Johnson. He had a heart ailment at 48.”

When Grant followed his uncle’s path, he experienced the stress and anxiety that comes with corporate America.

“It really set me on a journey to understand,” he said. “Why was I going through that and could it be connected to my uncle’s early passing?”

Grant had conversations with other Black men and saw the number of cases of Black men passing away from cardiovascular issues. In his new book, “Company Men,” Grant addresses the often-overlooked realities Black men face in navigating corporate environments. But he’s not disparaging corporate life.

“Corporate America is a great way to make a living,” said Grant. “It can build wealth. So many benefits.”

Nevertheless, Grant speaks of the stresses in his book, which he says affect all of us, no matter what our race or what our gender. However, in his research, he learned that Black men are more likely to suffer depression while climbing the social economical ladder.

“Black men have the second lowest life expectancy,” he said. “Making more money is not necessarily leading to a better outcome. I’m citing research studies. I was surprised to see that. There’s a variety of things that impact your body. Layoffs, seeing peers get jobs eliminated. Mass layoffs are a real thing.”

Fitting into a corporate culture is also a challenge.

“When you’re a Black male, there are certain nuances you have to navigate,” Grant said.

Grant is aware that many of the trials he talks about in his book are universal, but because of his uncle’s experience Grant wanted to focus on Black men.

“I do tell the story, Black men often don’t go to the doctor,” he said. “There’s a mistrust of the medical establishment. Many Black people have reported negative experiences of going to the doctor. You have the work of finding a doctor you’re comfortable with. Too many are going to the doctor when it’s too late. I really drive home the importance of staying on top of your health above all. If you can take care of your health, you can manage the rest of the stresses with corporate life.”

The top takeaway of “Company Men” is that building a lasting and rewarding career in corporate America is challenging no matter what. “You have to deal with coworkers, bosses, lay-offs. Corporate America is not for the faint of heart,” Grant said. “It’s going to challenge your health, your sanity.”

He advises men to “take certain steps to maintain wellness as we build our corporate careers.”

Grant is still working in the corporate world as an executive in banking. “Company Men” is his first book. When he’s not working, he spends time with his family, coaches basketball, plays softball and is an avid runner.

Grant will be having a book signing for “Company Men” on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Words Bookstore in Maplewood.

To learn more about “Company Men,” visit: https://www.companymen.org/.