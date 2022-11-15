South Orange honors servicemen who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange community came together on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to place a plaque for Major Dwayne M. Kelley and Lance Corporal Edward “Augie” Schroeder II, who both lost their lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The plaque placement, an important part of ensuring that these heroes are not forgotten, took place at the Memorial Rock at the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park. The last plaque added to the rock was for the Vietnam War.

Both the Kelley and Schroeder families were in attendance at the ceremony, with Schroeder’s family flying in from Ohio.

Kelley, a South Orange resident, was a detective sergeant first class with the New Jersey State Police and served in the U.S. Army Reserve; he died June 24, 2009. Schroeder, who died Aug. 3, 2005, was a member of the Class of 2000 at Columbia High School and served in the Marine Corps Reserve.

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum