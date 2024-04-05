South Orange man charged in Linden warehouse shooting

A South Orange man was arrested Friday, March 29, in connection with a shooting inside a Linden warehouse.

Daniel Corprew, 53, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and associated weapons related crimes. Corprew is also charged as a certain persons prohibited from possessing a weapon, a crime of the second-degree.

At approximately 6 a.m. on March 29, Linden Police Officers responded to Maximum Quality Foods, 3351 Tremley Point Road on reports of a shooting. Officers located the victim, a 43-year-old man from Elizabeth, who had been shot multiple times. He was treated on scene and transported to Newark University Hospital in critical condition.

Corprew fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was quickly identified as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop by Newark Police officers at approximately 1:30 p.m. A stolen handgun was recovered during the arrest.

Corprew faces additional weapons related charges in Newark . He was committed to the Essex County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court.

“I am very proud of the responding officers who provided life-saving aid to the victim and took immediate action to protect others in the area, and of the detectives who worked so quickly to bring forth these charges,” said Linden Police Chief David Hart. “The collective efforts of these officers, and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners, send a clear message that violent crime like this will never be tolerated in the workplace, or anywhere else in our community.”