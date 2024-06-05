South Orange Maplewood School District announces new superintendent

By Paul Brubaker

Special to Essex News Daily

MAPLEWOOD – At a special meeting Tuesday night, Board of Education members approved a veteran of educational leadership as the next South Orange and Maplewood School District (SOMSD) Superintendent of Schools.

Jason Bing comes to the District as the former Superintendent of the Dutchess County Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). BOCES is a public organization based in Poughkeepsie that was created by the New York State Legislature in 1948 to provide shared educational programs and services to school districts.

Bing will start on Thursday, June 20th, a few days earlier than the previously expected July 1st start date. The earlier start date will help provide an easier transition period between administrations. Also, Bing will temporarily take on the additional duties of district supervisor of special services.

Bing’s previous leadership experience includes working in the Phillipsburg School District and Jersey City Public Schools. He has also served as superintendent in three New Jersey public school districts: Bloomfield, Barnegat, and Great Meadows.

Qawi Telesford, president of the South Orange & Maplewood Board of Education, said that Bing’s extensive experience, impressive qualifications, and robust qualifications in curriculum development and educational administration align well with the District’s mission to provide students with the highest quality educational experience.

“What impressed the Board most was Mr. Bing’s profound understanding of various educational topics, including curriculum and instruction, special education, the budgetary process, and community engagement,” Telesford said. “His depth of knowledge and expertise will help elevate the District’s educational programs and initiatives. Additionally, Mr. Bing has demonstrated a dedication to equity, diversity, and inclusion, which aligns well with the District and the Board’s guiding principles.”

Telesford added that Bing’s familial history and ties to the South Orange/Maplewood community further solidified the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead the District with a genuine understanding of the community’s needs and values. His local connection provides an added layer of insight and commitment to the community he will serve.

“The Board is proud to welcome Mr. Bing and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on our students and the broader school community,” Telesford said.

“I want to thank Dr. Telesford and the members of the Board of Education for their confidence in me to lead this extraordinarily dynamic school district,” said Bing. “South Orange and Maplewood have been part of my life since I was a child, whether it was visiting family and friends, dining out, or attending classes at Seton Hall University. I know firsthand that both are vibrant communities where the families always put the needs of their children first. I want to assure everyone that the needs of the students will always be my top priority. I am looking forward to working with our teachers, administrators, staff members, families, and the community in leading all of our students to achieve academic excellence.”

Bing was chosen from a pool of more than 40 applicants after a four-month-long process that included input from teachers, administrators, students, and the community and involved a national search led by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Bing holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts–Amherst and two master’s degrees from Kean University, one in instruction and curriculum and another in educational leadership. He is a Union County native, married to a fellow educator, and father of a 10-year-old daughter.

He also holds a certification as a master teacher in Holocaust Studies from Rutgers University and has been named a Sister Rose Thering Fellow in Jewish-Christian and Holocaust/Genocide Studies at Seton Hall University.

Additionally, Bing was chosen to participate in the first Hudson County Workforce Leadership Academy supported by the Aspen Institute and Hudson County Community College. Fellows of this academy work with leading practitioners from around the country, learn about practical planning tools, and have the rare opportunity to reflect on and develop effective workforce strategies to strengthen their local workforce system. Participants also engage in leadership development activities, including a 360-degree leadership assessment.