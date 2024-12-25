South Orange police chief named president of the Essex County chief’s association

South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo has been named president of the Essex County Association of Chiefs of Police.

Morillo was elected by unanimous vote of the association members and sworn in to the position on Dec. 16.

In the role, Morillo will lead and direct the executive team and make high-level decisions that impact the association’s financial status and

functional processes, according to Len Harac, a spokesman for the organization.

The president is responsible for making sure that the association follows its vision and mission statements as well its bylaws. The president also works on building and maintaining relationships with all law enforcement agencies based in Essex County, Harac said.

The goal is to create collaborations that benefit the citizens of Essex County and produce an effective modern approach to police management.