South Orange resident celebrates 100th birthday

MAPLEWOOD — A birthday party was held Sunday for Peter Hirschmann, who turned 100 and was recognized by the township as “a remarkable individual whose life embodies resilience, courage and the enduring human spirit.”

Hirschman fled Nazi Germany as a teenager, settled in Newark and joined the Army, fighting in Europe during World War II as part of the 78th Infantry Division.

Peter Hirschman fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was captured by Germans. A recipient of a Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, he remained a prisoner of war until the war ended.

After leaving the Army, Hirschmann attended Rutgers University, graduated and earned a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He eventually started his own industrial real estate brokerage and property management firm and worked there until he was 96, stopping only because of the pandemic.

A proclamation from the township honoring Hirschmann noted his ability to forgive and cited a letter he received several years ago from a German woman whose family took over what had been the Hirschmann family home when they had to flee Germany to escape persecution under Adolph Hitler.

The woman, Doris Schott-Neuse, wrote Hirschmann a lengthy letter apologizing for her family’s actions.

“You don’t forget those things but you forgive and move on,” said Merle Hirschmann, Peter’s wife.

Hirschman credited his longevity to Merle, saying he “had to suffer through 37 years” before he met her. She was the daughter of a business associate. The couple had two children and lived in a home in South Orange for 41 years before moving to The Top 21 years ago.

The birthday party, which included the presentation of a proclamation from the township, was held at the Top.

Hirschman dispensed advice on how to live: “Live well, work hard, play well, and do good in the community.”