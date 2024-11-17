South Orange scout honored at ‘Prepared for Life’ gala event

Scouting America’s Northern New Jersey Council (NNJC) recently honored scouts and adults who embody the values of scouting at its annual “Prepared For Life” Gala at The Brownstone in Paterson.

The NNJC represents boys and girls in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Explorers, Sea Scouts and Venturing Crews throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic Counties.

Master of Ceremonies for the event was Dan Bowens, host of Fox 5’s Good Day New York—a former Scout and recipient of last year’s “Good Scout Award.”

Roarke Hold, 14, a Scout in BSA Troop 60, South Orange, was among the honorees.

He told his story about his first week of camping with the Scouts; how it was a whole new experience for him. “I caught a massive fish, a foot and a half long,” he said. “It was a bass. I didn’t cook it. Summer camp policy is ‘catch and release.’ We still have the picture. My dad taught me a couple years ago.”

Roarke’s father Kurt Hold loves Roarke being a Scout.

“It’s one of the few things he’s really passionate about,” Hold said. “He’s tried other extracurricular activities and lost interest.”

By being a Scout leader, Hold feels his son has done well in terms of his growth as a young man.

“He’s grown up a little bit,” he said. “He definitely became more independent. He’s helping more around the house. It’s teaching him about social interaction and maturing.”

Hold said the summer camp week is something Roarke always talks about.

“It’s his favorite week of the year. All the other troops are together, full-on scouting,” Hold said.

Roarke has been a Scout for three years now. What he loves about it is “having friends along the way” along with the skills, camping, cooking, First Aid, and that he’s earned 15 merit badges.

Summer camp is his favorite activity with the Scouts. Roarke said, “It’s a lot of fun. Not just my troop, other troops. You get a lot of merit badges.”

To earn a merit badge, Scouts are tested by their counselor.

But the main challenge to being a Scout for Roarke is fitting it into his schedule.

“I’m busy,” he said. “I still manage to find time.”

The eighth grader has high functioning autism and goes to Chapel Hill Academy in Lincoln Park. His favorite subject is science. He said, “Biology as well as chemistry.

Those studies are fun. Math is easy, but it’s boring. Literacy, I just don’t like.”

Roarke has big plans for his future. He said, “Start my company and Shark Tank it. Or go to trade school. Or go to college and become a lawyer.”

“We’re very proud of him,” said Hold.

When Roarke isn’t at school or in Scouts, he has a couple hobbies—Legos and gaming. He also likes going to the gym, hanging out with his friends, going to town, and spending time with his family.

He also spends time with his dog Shisa. “She’s a very cute dog,” he said. “She’s a mix. We adopted her.”

