South Orange social work outreach team, community partners collect and distribute coats

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The outreach team of the Community Care & Justice program worked with the South Orange Police Department and the South Orange Rescue Squad to collect and distribute coats throughout January. Nearly 150 coats were donated by the community, and the South Orange Rescue Squad held an open house for anyone in need of warm winter coats. Donations that remained after the open house were transported to Our Lady of Sorrows at 217 Prospect St. in South Orange, where anyone needing a coat can collect one.

The coat drive was organized by the South Orange Police Superior Officers Association and Policemen’s Benevolent Association in partnership with the South Orange Rescue Squad and the Community Care & Justice program.

“The open house was particularly successful,” SOPD Lt. Ernesto Morillo said. “Our officers were able to leverage their relationships with those in need to invite them in for pizza and introduce them to the CC&J outreach team.”

With collection points at the SOPD lobby and the SORS building, it was easy for community members to drop off coats and get to know their first responders.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our hometown community,” SORS Chief Victor Rothstein said, “whether in serving their emergency health needs or keeping them warm. Thanks to our community, we collected well over 100 coats for those in need.”

The Community Care & Justice program was initiated by South Orange Village President Sheena Collum and is a collaboration between the South Orange community, Seton Hall University and Essex County. The initiative seeks to reimagine traditional models of law enforcement through the larger lens of public safety and wellness with a greater emphasis on crisis prevention.

“I am very excited to have our outreach team participate in our first live community event,” licensed clinical social worker Kristin Miller, who leads CC&J outreach, said. “The pandemic has greatly impacted our ability to connect with others, so having the opportunity to connect with community members, and talk with them about their needs and their perspectives of our community was amazing. We received helpful feedback regarding what is needed and were also able to provide coats and various referrals for services. I am grateful for the caring and compassionate services provided by our social work team members, Assistant Director Megan O’Brien and (social work) intern Monica Doliscat. I am also grateful for the work of the South Orange Police Department and South Orange Rescue Squad in organizing this event.”

In addition to Miller, O’Brien and Doliscat were on hand to help with the distribution effort and work with first responders to meet with community members.

“The coat drive went well,” Doliscat said. “There were a good number of individuals that showed up to get a coat for themselves and their children. Amid doing so, we were able to meet and talk with individuals that would benefit from Community Care & Justice social work services. Overall, I enjoyed being there for the community.”