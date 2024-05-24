South Orange ‘Sound the Siren’ 5K event has them running

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE — The South Orange Rescue Squad held its annual “Sound The Siren” 5K Run / Walk and EMS Open House on Sunday. In addition to the run, the event included a kids fun run and then an open house at the EMS building at 62 Sloan St. The winner of the 5K was Sean Pezzulo, who finished in 16 minutes and 13 seconds. Pezzulo also won the race last year, finishing in 17 minutes and 40 seconds. He was followed this year by David Carl at 18 minutes, 5 seconds and Collin Jennings at 18 minutes and 52 seconds. The top female finisher was 15 year old Sophia van Room at 21 minutes, 17 seconds, followed by Kathleen Kroll at 22 minutes, 15 seconds and Daniella van Room at 22 minutes, 52 seconds and .65 of a second. Nicola Meheran was ever so slightly behind van Room at 22 minutes, 52 seconds and .80 of a second. About 217 people ran in the 5K race.